Andrea Gordon appointed ladies captain

Fermanagh ladies manager, James Daly has appointed Derrygonnelly player Andrea Gordon as the team captain for the forthcoming season.

The Derrygonnelly Harpette, who has never featured on the senior county team before this year, admits it is a great feeling to have been trusted for this prestigious role.

“It is a massive honour to captain your county, so I was delighted to be selected for the upcoming season. It was unexpected, as it’s my first season out but I really appreciate that James [Daly] is trusting me and giving me the opportunity to lead a brilliant group of girls.

“My family, friends and all my teammates have been so supportive and it gives you a real boost to know you have so much backing.”

Newtownbutler’s Molly McGloin and Derrygonnelly’s Brenda Bannon have been appointed as vice-captains and Gordon is very pleased to have their support.

“I am really lucky to have two great girls in Molly [McGloin] and Brenda [Bannon] as vice captains too, to help me in the role.”

Gordon is a stalwart of the Derrygonnelly team, in September, she put in a ‘Player of the Match’ performance in the Division One League final against Kinawley which the Boru’s just shaded.

She hopes that her experience of playing at the top level in club football will help her in this new role as team leader with the county.

“I’m lucky that I’ve been club captain for the [Derrygonnelly] Harps for the past few seasons, so that has really helped me coming into the county set-up. Being that bit older than most of the girls and having a bit more life experience, I always feel like I have a responsibility to look out for the younger girls on the team.

“There are so many talented girls coming through and I think that we all learn from each other but if there is anything I feel I can help and support any of them with, or improve on, I will.”

