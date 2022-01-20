+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Headline'We need to stop violence against women and girls'
‘We need to stop violence against women and girls’

Posted: 3:12 pm January 20, 2022
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

CALLS have been made to “tackle” and “stop” misogyny, sexism and violence against women and young girls across the local area following the murder of 23-year-old Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly.

Hundreds attended a vigil in Clones on Friday evening in memory of the late school teacher, where a bench was also dedicated to local woman Concepta ‘Connie’ Leonard who was murdered in Maguiresbridge back in 2017.

MLA Jemma Dolan is a member of the Justice Committee at Stormont, who worked on passing the Domestic Abuse Bill last year and has also worked closely with Fermanagh Women’s Aid. When highlighting the impact that abuse has on women and children, Ms Dolan said that we don’t have to look as far back as 2017 when the life of local musician Connie Leonard was taken by her estranged partner in a murder-suicide.

“Abuse and discrimination is happening here in Fermanagh and right on our doorsteps to women from all backgrounds, it doesn’t discriminate,” she told the Herald.

