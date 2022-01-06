Third man charged following Donagh incident

Two males aged 18, and a third man aged 20, have been taken to hospital for treatment for stab wounds after an incident in the Donagh area of Co Fermanagh

A THIRD man has been charged following an incident in a County Fermanagh village in which the occupants of a house appear to have turned on each other, with all three now charged with attempted murder.

Jaroslav Wilczek (20) of Lettergreen Road, Donagh, was the last of three men to appear after he was discharged from hospital following treatment for injuries sustained during the incident, which occurred on December 6. Along with attempted murder, Wilczek is also charged with possessing of a prohibited weapon.

A detective constable told a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

A defence barrister advised there would be no application for bail at this stage as there is no suitable address for Wilczek to be released to, after which District Judge Michael Ranaghan remanded him in custody.

Earlier this month, Jakub Malis (18), of the same address, was charged with attempting to murder Florian Majcher (49), also of the same address. He in turn is charged with attempting to murder Malis and Wilczek. No details disclosed While no details surrounding the alleged incident were disclosed, it emerged the three men involved were seasonal workers who flew in from the Czech Republic around five weeks beforehand, and shared the same house in Donagh.

The only defendant to speak in the process of their respective court hearings was Majcher, who through an interpreter insisted he has a clear record in the Czech Republic, and “had no intentions to kill anyone”.

He added: “I’ve been living in terrible conditions in Northern Ireland which stressed me out extremely, I swear to God.” The defendants all sustained injuries at various levels, with Wilczek the most seriously hurt, and only recently released from hospital following treatment to his injuries.

The trio are scheduled to appear individually by video-link at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on January 17.