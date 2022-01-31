Swann welcomes military assistance for health service

THE Department of Health has confirmed that its latest request for military assistance for the Northern Ireland health service has been approved.

The Health Minister said: “Our health service has been battling Covid and its numerous obstacles for two years. Whilst the recent surge in Omicron cases did not translate into the possible worst case scenario in terms of hospitalisations, it’s clear that our health service continues to be under severe pressure. Community transmission remains high which inevitably has a knock-on impact on staff sickness and self-isolation.

“Like my counterparts across the UK, I made this latest request to help support and bolster our frontline staff as they continue to navigate through this wave alongside the normal winter pressures.

“I’m grateful to the military personnel who will provide some much welcomed practical assistance to our health service in the coming weeks. I know that their presence also serves as a morale boost to our own staff who are understandably fatigued.”

Minister Swann concluded: “We all need to support our health service and its staff. With restrictions easing it’s important that we follow the public health advice to help stop Covid.

“Please get your vaccine – whether it’s your first, second or booster. Get vaccinated.”