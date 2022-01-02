ROWAN, Cathy (née Drugan) – Erne Hill, Belturbet, Co. Cavan and formerly Gortnacally, Florencecourt, Co. Fermanagh, 1st January 2022, RIP. Pre-deceased bh Her parents, Hugh and Bridget, Sister, Maria and Brother Patrick.

Removal on Tuesday, 4th January 2022 via Belturbet, Derrylin to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Killesher for 1 pm Funeral Mass, interment in adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by her son Shane, brother Eamon, family circle and friends.

Owing to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral is private to family and friends. Anyone wishing to pay respects can stand along the route of the cortége.