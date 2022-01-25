Rachel’s set to appear on Glór Tíre

RISING STAR... Rachel McConnell has been selected to compete in this year's TG4 music programme, Glór Tíre.

DERRYGONNELLY singer Rachel McConnell is set to appear on TG4’s Glór Tire on Tuesday night in the 18th series of the show.

The singing sensation is really taking the country music scene by storm and recently appeared in Realta agus Gaolta alongside her brother Fergal.

Rachel was selected to be a contestant on the show by her mentor Olivia Douglas and she is excited about being afforded the opportunity to perform on national TV.

“I have mixed feelings about it. I’m excited but also a wee bit nervous about performing on live TV. I have done a TV show before so hopefully that bit of experience will stand by me.

“I’m thrilled to be asked to be a part of the show. It is always great to get these opportunities and to be getting them so early in my career, especially during a pandemic, is a real bonus.

“It is giving me a great platform to help get my name out there.”

Rachel has an exciting year in store and is set to release a brand new single next week.

The singer hopes that people will like her new music and support her in her bid to be the champion of Glór Tire.

“I’ve been watching Glór Tire since I was knee high, I’ve always loved the show.

“It’s the 18th series so it is well renowned at this stage.

“This year they have a new studio with a whole new format so it is a bit different.

“I really hope people can tune in to see my performances and download the app to vote for me when the public vote opens on February 8.”

