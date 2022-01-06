+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePricing boost expected for local off licences
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Pricing boost expected for local off licences

Posted: 9:09 am January 6, 2022
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com

FERMANAGH’S off licences are expected to be in for a much-needed boost as a result of new alcohol pricing rules in the South.
As of Tuesday this week, the price of drink south of the border is set to soar as a result of a government decision to introduce minimum unit pricing on alcohol.
The new rules, introduced as a measure to reduce excessive alcohol consumption by reducing binge drinking, will see drink generally becoming more expensive and are expected to a surge in the number of shoppers crossing the border to buy drink.
The new law will see one gram of alcohol costing a minimum of 10c, which is approximately 8.5p. The minimum price for any drink will be €1, with a standard drink in Ireland containing ten grams of alcohol. A pub measure of spirits, a small glass of wine, or a half pint of beer are all classed as one standard drink.
This will mean, for example, a standard bottle of wine will not be allowed to be sold for less than €7.40, while a can of beer will be at least €1.70. Spirits such as gin or vodka with an alcohol content of more than 40 percent will not be able to be sold for less than €20.70 and a 700ml bottle of whiskey for less than €22.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:09 am January 6, 2022
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA