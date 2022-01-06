Pricing boost expected for local off licences

FERMANAGH’S off licences are expected to be in for a much-needed boost as a result of new alcohol pricing rules in the South.

As of Tuesday this week, the price of drink south of the border is set to soar as a result of a government decision to introduce minimum unit pricing on alcohol.

The new rules, introduced as a measure to reduce excessive alcohol consumption by reducing binge drinking, will see drink generally becoming more expensive and are expected to a surge in the number of shoppers crossing the border to buy drink.

The new law will see one gram of alcohol costing a minimum of 10c, which is approximately 8.5p. The minimum price for any drink will be €1, with a standard drink in Ireland containing ten grams of alcohol. A pub measure of spirits, a small glass of wine, or a half pint of beer are all classed as one standard drink.

This will mean, for example, a standard bottle of wine will not be allowed to be sold for less than €7.40, while a can of beer will be at least €1.70. Spirits such as gin or vodka with an alcohol content of more than 40 percent will not be able to be sold for less than €20.70 and a 700ml bottle of whiskey for less than €22.

