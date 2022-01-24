Planning your holidays? Check the new travel rules…

Holiday destinations during and after the pandemic

After almost two years of COVID-19, many people dare to think of travels abroad once more. With countries opening their borders and the UK moving closer to loosening the remaining rules, planning a holiday is no longer a fantasy. But whatever the destination, always check before departure whether a visa or other travel authorisation is necessary.

Hopeful reports about the omicron variant

Several studies on the new omicron variant offer a positive outlook. Although much is still unclear about the new variant, figures from the UK and Denmark so far show that the omicron virus is much less pathogenic and leads to fewer hospital and ICU admissions than the delta variant. In time, this could also make it possible to further relax entry restrictions in countries and make it easier for tourists to visit countries outside Europe.

Some countries outside Europe, such as the USA, Canada and Egypt, have fully opened up to vaccinated tourists, while other countries are keeping their borders closed to foreign travellers for the time being. In this article, we list the situation and travel regulations of a number of popular holiday destinations outside Europe. Even for countries that have reopened their borders, some rules should still be observed. Think about preparing your vaccination certificate, the negative test result and your visa, ESTA or eTA.

United States: Travellers welcome again since November

Our neighbour across the pond has always been a popular holiday destination, unsurprisingly so. The USA has something for everyone. Think of visiting world-famous cities like New York, Los Angeles or San Francisco, a road trip on Route66, a trip to wild Alaska or the national parks like Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.

Since November 2021, tourists from the UK are once again welcome in the United States. In order to enter the country, you need a vaccination certificate, a negative test result and an ESTA visa. The international QR code in the NHS app suffices as proof of vaccination. This means that you must have been vaccinated at least twice with a vaccine from Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Sinovac or once with Janssen. For the test certificate, you can use a PCR or antigen test, which is maximum 1 day old. The ESTA can easily be applied for online and is usually received by email after a few hours.

Canada: Submit vaccination and test certificate in app

Another popular destination in North America is Canada, with its beautiful nature and bustling metropolises. The national parks of Banff and Jasper and the Niagara Falls are high on many travellers’ bucket lists. Since September 2021, holidaymakers are welcome in Canada again, provided that they have been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks and tested negative for corona at least 72 hours before departure. The vaccination certificate and the test result must be uploaded in a special app of the Canadian government: ArriveCAN.

In addition, all travellers need an eTA Canada or a visa. The eTA can be easily applied for online with a digital application form. The eTA is suitable for a holiday, business trip, transfer and visiting friends or family in Canada. The eTA is valid for five years after granting and can be used several times.

Australia: Only specific people allowed in

Those planning a holiday Down Under have to be patient. The Australian government applies much stricter entry restrictions than the USA and Canada and most foreign travellers are banned from entering the country.

Only immediate family members of Australian citizens and people who have an urgent reason to travel to Australia can apply a travel exemption, in addition to the visa. Tourists are not eligible for this and will have to wait until Australia opens its borders again.

Africa: Egypt and Kenya popular

If you’re looking for a bit of sun during the dreary British winter, Africa is the place to be.

On the continent, two countries jump out in terms of popularity: Egypt and Kenya. Both countries are welcoming tourists once more, and Kenya even accepts non-vaccinated tourists. The mighty pyramids and sprawling metropolises of Egypt speak to the imagination of many, while Kenya is primarily known as a prime safari destination and a great place to relax at a beach resort such as Diani Beach.

While COVID-19 rules differ for both countries, a visa is required to enter both Kenya and Egypt. Both the Kenya visa and the Egypt visa are applied for online, making the whole process much easier. The Egypt visa is valid for a stay of 30 days, the Kenya visa for a stay of up to 90 days.