Petition launched to help slow down traffic in Belcoo

A PETITION has been set up calling for physical traffic calming measures to be introduced in Belcoo, where locals are worried about motorists continually breaking the speed limit.

The petition on change.org, set up by the group Belcoo Traffic Calming, was only started last week and already had garnered hundreds of signatures from concerned local residents.

The group’s concern is, despite speed limits in the area, that motorists are still passing through the village at speed, including past the local primary school, where a temporary 20mph speed limit was introduced for school times in September past.

As such, the petition calls on the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) to introduce physical measures, such as speed ramps.

“We are launching this online petition in an effort to protect the safety of children, pedestrians, cyclists and Joggers on Lattone Road, Belcoo,” it states.

“We wish to petition DfI Roads to introduce traffic calming measures to reduce the speed of traffic on this road (B52) around St Columban’s Primary School.

“Traffic on the Lattone Road regularly exceeds the 40mph speed restriction in both directions past the school, especially because there is quite a downhill gradient on the road as traffic leaves Belcoo towards the school. Traffic has even been seen overtaking on this gradient.

“During the summer months the traffic increases four fold and the speed of this traffic is again on many occasions over the 40mph restriction.

“Twin speed humps before the downward gradient approaching the school and also on the approach to the school from Garrison would greatly decrease the speed of traffic.”

The group said it hoped to send the petition, which can be found by searching ‘Belcoo Traffic Calming’ on www.change.org, to the Roads service, and to local political representatives.

“If we are successful then we will further Campaign for similar Road Calming Measures to be installed on Belcoo Main street (A4),” it stated.