NUGENT, Frank

NUGENT – The death has occurred of Frank Nugent. 124 Gardrum Road, Cleggan, Letterbreen, Enniskillen, at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Dearly loved husband of Vera, and devoted father of Kieran (Marita), Declan (Aoibhinn), Leona (Aidan), Orla and Mark. Devoted grandfather to all his grandchildren and Dear brother of Moira, John (Margaret), Gerald (Antionette), and Ronald (Adela). Pre-deceased by his father Francis and his mother Margaret.

Family home private please.

Frank’s remains will be removed from his residence on Saturday at 10.30 am to St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun, for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation at 3 pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

The funeral Mass will be private to family and close friends, but may be viewed on Cleenish Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/cleenishparish

They will be an opportunity for anyone to pay their respects as the funeral cortége travels through Belcoo Village at 1.50 pm on route to the crematorium.

May his gentle Soul Rest in Peace