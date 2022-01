McMAHON, John – Ballymacelroy, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 7th January, suddenly at home. Loving father to Leighanne (Paddy Vaughan) and Joelene (Ruairi McBrien), devoted grandfather to Brandon, Imogen, Phelim, Blathnaid and Bronach, brother of Anne (Curran), Neill, Dominic, Michael and Colm. Pre-deceased by his parents John and Vera and by his brothers Christopher and Gerard.

Funeral Arrangements Later.