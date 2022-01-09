McGOVERN, Hugh – Drumanymore, Teemore, Co. Fermanagh, 8th January 2022, peacefully, dear brother of Frank (Imelda) and the late James, William, Mary Jane, Tommy, Bridget and Peter, RIP. Formerly English Dept. Omagh CBS and President, Teemore Shamrocks GFC.

Remains will arrive Tuesday morning via Derrylin for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.