McGORTY, Rosaleen

McGORTY – The death has occurred of Rosaleen McGorty, 25 Fassagh Road. Moniendogue, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at her residence. Remains will leave the home at 10 30 am on Monday to arrive at St. John the Baptist, Church, Toura for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the present pandemic and the family’s sincere wish to keep the community safe, the McGorty home is private. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortége proceeds from the home to the church.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Rosaleen is predeceased by her husband Paddy and is deeply loved and sadly by her daughters Patricia (Gerry) and Margaret (Robert), sister Teresa, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.

The Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed on the following link: Rosaleen McGorty, 25 Fassagh Rd. Moniendogue, Belleek Funeral Mass from St. John the Baptist Church, Toura Co. Fermanagh