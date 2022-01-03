McDONAGH, Bernadette (née Callaghan) – 12 Drumcor Road, Leam, Tempo, BT94-3FE, peacefully, 2nd January 2022 in her 101st year, at home in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late Phil, loved and cherished mother of Philip (Una), Mary McGovern (Frank), Thomas (Anna), Eamon (Mary), Gerard (Julia) and Peter (Noreen). Sister of Betty Callaghan and the late Maureen Meehan, Jim, Joe, Eugene, Packie and Francie.

Removal from her late residence on Tuesday, 4th January at 10.30 am to Church of The Immaculate Conception, Tempo for Mass at 11 am, followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery.

The funeral cortége will travel via Creagh Cross and the Diamond Tempo.

Deeply regretted and forever loved by all her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours

Please Note: Owing to current guidelines, the house, Mass and interment are for family and close relatives only

“Heaven is now her home”