MAGUIRE, Eamon

Posted: 6:50 pm January 26, 2022

MAGUIRE, Eamon – Drumully, Derrylin, BT92-9EA, 26th January 2022, peacefully. Loving husband of Sinead and devoted dad of Patrick, Ciarrai and Chloe.

Remains reposing at his home, Wednesday and Thursday to 10 pm nightly.

House private to family Friday morning until removal at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, sisters Teresa, Mary, Sheila, Josie, Anna, Carmel, Eileen and brothers Alfie, Jimmy, Martin and Sean, Uncle Seamus (Reilly), Aunt Josie (Boyle), nieces, nephews and extended family circle.

