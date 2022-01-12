Lisnaskea community champion helps Housing Executive celebrate 50th

Kathleen Breen is the secretary of Carrowshee Park and Sylvan Hill Community Association and is helping to celebrate the Housing Executive’s 50th year.

LISNASKEA woman won the Housing Executive’s Rural Community Champion Award 2020, is helping the social housing organisation celebrate its 50th year.

The popular and much-loved Kathleen Breen is one of a number of contributors taking part in a series of special video interviews with tenants and organisations engaged in important work at grass-roots level.

Kathleen, from Carrowshee Park, was a Housing Executive tenant for 22 years before she bought her home.

She speaks passionately about her love for her area and she thanks the Housing Executive for the “unwavering” support it gave her family and the local community group down through the years.

The Fermanagh mum has been a resident in the area for 42 years where she brought up her four children.

She has been a dedicated volunteer with Carrowshee Park and Sylvan Hill Community Association since 2001 and is the current secretary.

Kathleen won the Housing Executive’s Rural Community Champion Award 2020 in recognition of her work in the community which she said had been a “humbling experience”.

“In times when things were not as rosy and there was unemployment in my family, you could always rely on the Housing Executive and Housing Benefit – you knew your home was safe,” Kathleen said.

