KANE, Francis (Frank) – RIP, (2 Hudson Heights, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1FS), 5th January 2022. Beloved husband of the late Bernadette (Dette), much loved father of Collette, Roly (Sandy), Liam (Marilyn) and Shane. Loving grandfather of Amy, Ronan and Jamie, cherished brother of Margaret, Liam, Paddy, Jean, Pauline and Peter.

Due to current circumstances surrounding the Covid-19, and in an effort to keep the community safe the family home will be strictly private to family only.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing can do so as the funeral cortége makes its journey from Frank’s late residence on Saturday morning, 8th January at 10.30 am going via Main Street, Irvinestown arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Please note numbers inside the church will be restricted to family only due to safe social distancing.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughter, sons, daughters-in-law sisters, brothers, grandchildren, sisters, brothers and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his gentle Soul