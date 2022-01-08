Increase in the number of MOTs in Enniskillen

MANY Fermanagh motorists may still be facing serious difficulties booking their test, however the latest figures show a steady increase in the number of MOTs being carried out in Enniskillen in recent months.

With cancellations and delays due to emergency repair work even before the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in early 2020, followed by the severe disruption of the lockdowns, almost all local motorists had been issued with extended temporary exemption certificates on their MOTs.

Since MOT testing fully resumed last July, these exemptions have been expiring and all motorists are now due their MOTs once more, leading to significant demand and delays in booking a test. Many local motorists have reported not being able to book a test locally, even when they book months in advance.

It appears, however, that the Enniskillen MOT Centre has been making efforts to increase the number of vehicles it tests each month.

The most statistical recent report from the Department of Infrastructure (DfI), which was published at the end of December, shows a steady increase in the number of tests being carried out at the centre over the past year.

The report shows that in November 2020, there were 1,103 MOTs carried out in Enniskillen, with just 954 carried out in December 2020.

This number steadily increased throughout 2021, growing past to 2,622 in March and further increasing to 3,642 in November just past.

