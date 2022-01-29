+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HICKS, Margaret Elizabeth (Betty)

Posted: 9:19 pm January 29, 2022

HICKS, Margaret Elizabeth (Betty) (née Clarke) – January 29th, 2022 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen and late of 14 McQuaid Villas, Ballinamallard. Dearly loved wife of the late William, beloved mother of Alyn and Neville and mother-in-law to Annette and Sharon, a much loved sister of Dorothy and a devoted grandmother of Kate, Joanna, Gemma and Rebecca.

House private please.

A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Monday, 31st January at 2 pm, followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Samaritan’s Purse, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP or donate online via wtmorrison.com.

Lovingly remembered by her family and friends.

Absent from the body, present with the Lord”

