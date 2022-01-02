GUNN, Michael Gerard (Gerry) – Station Road and late of Garden Street, Ballina and Donagh, Drumgallan, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family. Pre-deceased by his parents, by Peggy (née Dwyer) and his sisters Maura and Eileen.

Deeply regretted and dearly missed by his loving wife Josephine, his daughters Gemma and Fiona and his son James, brothers, Paddy, Sean and Brendan, sisters Rita, Anne and Dympna, son-in-law Steve, grandchildren Rachel, Nicole and David, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May he Rest In Peace

Reposing at the family residence on Monday, 3rd January from 3 pm until 6 pm for family and close friends only please. Funeral cortége will arrive to St. Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina via Garden Street, on Tuesday morning for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30 am, with burial afterwards in Leigue Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed at www.ballinaparish.org

Due to current restrictions and guidelines and to protect each other and the most vulnerable in our community the family residence is walk though only and face coverings must be worn at all times and no sympathising by handshaking please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society or Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, c/o McGowan’s Funeral Directors.