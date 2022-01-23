GILLIGAN, Mary (née McGavock), – Castlebalfour Road, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully in hospital on Friday, 21st January 2022. Beloved wife of the late Barney, RIP and devoted mother to Fiona Martch (Ivan), Orla (Mark), Deirdre Boyd (Gary). Mary was pre-deceased by her son Hugh and daughters Mary and Bridget who died in infancy, RIP. Devoted grandma to James, Edward, Abigail and Eloise.

Loving Sister of Kathleen and Patrick (Australia), Alec, Hughie, Harry (Belfast), pre-deceased by her sister’s Anne and Frances and her brother Noel, RIP.

Mary will repose at her late residence until removal at 10.20 am on Monday morning to arrive, by foot to Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Mary will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law Rose, brother-in-law Reggie, nieces, nephews and a large family circle.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mary’s wake, Funeral Mass and burial will be restricted to family and friends only. The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time. Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea