Foul mouthed Derrygonnelly man asked to leave court

A DERRYGONNELLY man who was asked to leave the court pleaded “not guilty” to three separate charges of resisting police, assaulting police and disorderly behaviour.

Gareth Parker (28) of Rosnarick Close, Derrygonnelly appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court last week in relation to a contested matter.

Shortly after the case was opened, District Judge Steven Keown advised Parker to “keep quiet” after he made a number of outbursts in court while a police constable gave his account of events. Parker continued to act in a disorderly manner during court proceedings which prompting Judge Keown to ask Parker’s solicitor at the time if his client was under the influence.

The defence told the court that he was not sure, and stated that it had been a long and difficult day in court with his client.

Parker continued to interrupt the court and was asked to leave the room by Judge Keown. When requested back into the court room Parker had requested to represent himself.

The court heard that on September 6, 2021 police received a report of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour at a location roughly near the Coleshill area.

When driving past police observed Park walking suspiciously while pointing his phone in the direction of the police vehicle to take a video. Parked headed up towards Abbey Drove on the Rossorry Church Road area when a police officer got out of the vehicle and approached him, identifying himself.

Parker turned off sprinting and ran down the steps in which he had previously came from. Police found Parker’s behaviour to be suspicious as his hand reached towards his right pocket as he made his way towards the West End community centre.

The defendant appeared to be out of breath as he came towards the far side of the centre. When asked to stop by police Parker told the constable to “f*** off” and lunged towards him. The court heard that the constable in involved tackled Parker to the ground until his colleague arrived.

The court heard that Parker continued to curse and be extremely difficult to deal with. Parker started to lash out and became aggressive and threatened to bite police as his two hands were held behind his back. Parker continued to lunge at the constable’s left arm stating “I want my DNA on you.”

Parker continued to act in a violent manner and told police “do you see the more the IRA blows up boys like you the better” and called the constable who held Parker to the ground a “dirty rotten f**king scumbag.”

When asked to give his account of events to the court, Parker said, “The police are public servants and they should be law abiding citizens. He attacked someone vulnerable who has brain damage.

“I was only walking about minding my own business and the police carried out an unprovoked attack.”

Parker told the court that he sustained a busted lip during the incident stating that this was not the way police should be.

In a response to Parker’s claims, the constable in question admitted that Parker sustained a mark to his lip but said that it was the result of an open-handed strike in self defence.

When asked by a member of the prosecution why he didn’t stop running despite being asked to by police, Parker replied, “I get paranoid when I see people running towards me I obviously got scared when they weren’t in their uniforms. I just want to be left alone with a bit of peace. It was totally unprovoked.”

The court heard that despite not being in uniform, police identified themselves on a number of occasion to Parker prior to being searched.

“I was a vulnerable person getting attacked,” Parker told the court, to which a constable in court refused claims of heavy tolerance being involved stating that Parker ran towards him and for Parker’s own personal well-being he was restrained in a “controlled manner.”

District Judge Steven Keown said that he has “no hesitation” convicting Parker of all charges, stating that Parker had clearly ran off from police and then proceeded to resist while also behaving in an extremely disorderly manner towards police.

Parker told the court that he would be taking the decision to another court to be dealt with, stating that Judge Keown was “not worth a dam.”

The court heard that Parker also had a separate charge in relation to the possession of Cannabis from October 29, 2021.

When asked by the court if he wished to plead guilty or not guilty to the charge, Parker replied, “I couldn’t give a f**k hi, it’s only a bit of weed.”

Judge Keown ordered Parker to a pre-sentence report where he could engage with probation to which Parker replied, “send me to jail, I couldn’t give a f**k,” before turning to the media present saying, “have a good wee write at that.”

When asked by Judge Keown if his address was still Rosnarick Close, Derrygonnelly, Parker replied, “I can’t remember.” Judge Keown told Parker that if he did confirm whether or not this was still address then he would go into custody to which Parker replied, “I couldn’t give a s””t, if he wants to send me to jail let him.”

Judge Keown ordered Parker to engage with probation due to his difficulties. Sentencing was adjourned until January 24.

