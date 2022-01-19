Fermanagh united in grief at killing of Ashling Murphy

THE PEOPLE of Fermanagh have joined in the outpouring of grief seen across Ireland in recent days following the murder of Tullamore teacher, Ashling Murphy.

From Belleek to Tempo, Enniskillen to Roslea, vigils were held across the county at the weekend in memory of the talented and much loved 23-year-old who was murdered while out jogging along the Grand Canal last Wednesday. More vigils are planned for this week, including in Lisnaskea this evening (Wednesday).

While she may have been from Tullamore in Co Offaly, Ashling was well known in local musical circles and had many friends here in Fermanagh.

On Friday night, some of these friends were among the hundreds who gathered at Fermanagh House for a candle lit vigil. Organised by traditional Irish music school, Tradacad, the service was opened by Finola Owens who said everyone at the school, in Fermanagh Comhaltas, and in the Irish music community as a whole was shocked at Ashling’s untimely death.

Advertisement

“She was an exceptionally talented young lady who made an unforgettable impression on all who had the good fortune to know her,” said Ms Owens, told the gathered crowd, which included local musicians both young and old.

Ms Owens said Ashling had been very active in music circles, and had feature on Comhaltas tours with local musicians, including John McCann and Gareth Maguire from The Tumbling Paddies, who had been part of the ‘Echoes of Erin’ Comhaltas tour with Ashling.

Many in the crowd were brought to tears by the beautiful musical tributes, which included an instrumental piece, ‘The Mountains of Pomeroy’, by Mr McCann and Mr Maguire.

Fr Brian D’Arcy praised the musicians, particularly the children, noting Ashling herself would have been delighted to see so much young talent. Noting he had not known the 23-year-old personally but did know her father, Fr D’Arcy said the vigil showed that the gifts of music, and the talents and goodness of Ashling, could never be extinguished. The running community in the county have also been united in grief at her death. On Saturday, a memorial run and vigil was held in memory of Ashling was held in Enniskillen.

Organised by Ian Birney from Enniskillen Running Club and Aravon McCann from Maguiresbridge Running Club, almost every running club in the county was represented at the joint event, which ended with a vigil service outside the Townhall led by Rev Brian Harper, pictured left, led the vigil service, while Honor Irvine read a poem in Ashling’s honour, and Yasmin Swift and Gabriel McArdle provide a traditional music tribute.