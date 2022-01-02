Elderly residents urged to support the ‘Happy at Home’ initiative

HAPPY AT HOME... Pictured at the launch of the 'Happy at Home' Christmas 2021 edition are (from left) Kathryn McDonagh, Fermanagh and Omagh Neighbourhood Renewal Office, Marj Aiken, Chair, South West Age partnership, Councillor Errol Thompson, Chair Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

THE Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has launched a new scheme to try and help and support older residents in the county through the winter months.

The ‘Happy at Home’ scheme, produced by the Council in partnership with the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the South West Age Partnership group, provides the community with a newsletter and age friendly calendar to offer the elderly residents a range of short and fun activities to enjoy.

The scheme is funded by the Department for Communities Covid Recovery Fund and aims to provide the community with contact details on things like shopping safety online, efficient home heating and a few Christmas jokes to keep the Fermanagh people entertained over the festive period!

Advertisement

Errol Thompson, chairman of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, feels that the initiative is very important for the Fermanagh community.

“The last 18 months have been particularly challenging for all of us irrespective of age. We are living in unprecedented times. As we journey through winter, when we usually spend more time at home, I am pleased to see the “Happy at Home” initiative and Age Friendly Calendar, making a return following its successful roll out last year.

“This initiative will help older people to stay informed and connected through a range of activities, events and programmes included within the publications.”

‘Happy at Home’ newsletters and age friendly calendars are available to download from the Council website.

Hard copies are also available on request by emailing age.friendly@fermanaghomagh.com or by contacting Allison Forbes on 02882251824.