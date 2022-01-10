DOHERTY, Annie

DOHERTY – The peaceful death has occurred, on January 9th, 2022 of Annie Doherty (née Stewart) in her 98th year, 114 Sligo Line, Derreens West, Letterbreen, Co. Fermanagh. Beloved wife of the late Gerald, RIP. Dearly loved mother of John Robert (Kathleen), Joe (Angela), Mary (Daniel, RIP.), Gerry (Eileen) and Annie (Tony).

Sadly missed by her twelve grandchildren Tanya, Cara, Barry, Ryan, Gary, Shane, Stephanie, Stephen, Sabrina, Stephen, Laura and Kieran and by her twenty great grandchildren Evan, Elin, Isla, Niamh, Joseph, Aoife, Eva, Cara, Jessica, Kate, Sean, Hanna, Aimee, Aoife, Chloe, Orla, Aidan, Finley, Logan, and Macey. Predeceased by her brothers James, Bob, Eddie, Francis, Joe, Pat and John, RIP.

Reposing at her residence with removal on Thursday at 10.30 am to St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun for 11 am Funeral Mass with burial to the adjoining cemetery.

As there are limited numbers allowed in the church the Funeral Mass may be viewed on Cleenish Parish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cleenishparish

If attending the wake house, please adhere to all social distancing guidance.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Condolence messages may be left below.

Deeply regretted by all her loving children, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.