DEANE, Florence Edith (née Oldcroft) – January 25th, 2022 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital. Late of 39 Tully Road, Killadeas. Dearly loved wife of the late Arthur, beloved mother of Noel (Ella), Iris and George (Elizabeth). A devoted grandmother of Alison (Ian), Sandra (Nigel) and Stephen (Janet) and a dearly loved great grandmother of Deane, Sophie, Gareth, Kerri, Jack, Katie and Mia, dear sister of Charlie (Ethel).



House private please.



Florence will be resting at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94-2ES on Thursday, 27th January from 5 pm until 7 pm.



A Service of Thanksgiving will take place in the Priory Church, Killadeas on Friday, 28th January at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard.

Please note due to regulations in relation to COVID-19, the Church will be restricted in numbers to family and close friends due to social distancing.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Versus Arthritis NI and The Priory Church Killadeas, cheques should be made payable to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors and sent to 41 Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7DP, or donate online via wtmorrison.com.



Lovingly remembered by all her family and family circle.

“Safe In the Arms of Jesus”