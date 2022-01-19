Council backs inquiry call into Covid handling in care homes

THE Council has backed by a majority vote a call by the Commissioner for Older People Eddie Lynch for a public inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland care homes.

He said it was time for answers and called on the Stormont Executive to instigate a public inquiry into why care home residents were “disproportionately affected” by the pandemic.

Mr Lynch spoke of: “A huge number of excess deaths in care homes with latest figures revealing deaths of residents account for 30 per cent of all Covid-related deaths.”

A motion tabled by two independent members, Councillor Donal O’Cofaigh and seconded by Councillor Josephine Deehan was supported by all in the chamber except, the Ulster Unionist grouping.

The motion sought full council support for the Commissioner’s public inquiry call: “Being the first and to date, only local authority to call for such an inquiry”.

It also restated the council’s established position and calls on those who previously voted against such an inquiry, to reconsider their stance in light of the Commissioner remarks and the body of evidence upon which this is based.

