BYRNE, Margaret (née McDonald) – 65 Camphill Park, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 28th January 2022, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family. Daughter of the late Francie and Sarah McDonald, RIP. Beloved wife of Denis and loving mother to Pauline Kenny (Gordon), Samantha Mullen (Kevin) and Joey. Devoted granny to Kevin, Chloe, Tara, Hannah, Shane and Liam. Loving sister of Francie, Willie, Oliver, Leo, Anthony, Gerard, Kevin, Pauline Traynor and Ann Bogue.

Margaret will repose at her late home until removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Margaret’s wake house will be open to public on Sunday and Monday from 12 noon until 8 pm. House private to family and friends only on Saturday evening and on Tuesday morning please.

Margaret’s family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time

Margaret’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Church Services TV, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o of Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

Our Lady of Knock pray for her