Bishop Hannon ‘lived the faith he preached’

BISHOP Brian Hannon was a sincere man of faith who lived every day the faith he preached, mourners were told at his funeral in St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen.

He was a man who worked to unite community in both Fermanagh and Derry.

The Right Rev The Lord Eames OM, former Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, in his address at the funeral service, said; “He cared for the people of Clogher Diocese as though they were parishioners of a large parish – he knew them as individuals, he knew their problems and through the darkness of the Troubles he carried their pain on his heart.

“I will long remember him moving among the beds of Enniskillen hospital on the day of the Enniskillen bomb as together he and I sought to bring some comfort to those in such tragic circumstances.

“The prayers of us all reach out to Maeve and his sons Desmond, Brendan and Neil in their sorrow and loss.”

The funeral service of the former Bishop of Clogher, the Right Rev Brian Hannon took place in St. Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, where he had served as Rector and Dean before becoming Bishop.

The Dean of Clogher, the Very Rev Kenneth Hall, welcomed everyone to the funeral service which was led by Archdeacon Brian Harper, rector of Magheracross Parish (Ballinamallard).

He was assisted by the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, the Most Rev John McDowell; the Archbishop of Dublin, the Most Rev Dr. Michael Jackson and the Bishop of Clogher, the Right Rev Dr. Ian Ellis.

The Old Testament Reading from Psalm 121 was read by Michael Hannon, a brother of Bishop Hannon and the New Testament Reading from 1 Corinthians 13; 1-13 was read by Neil Hannon, a son of Bishop Hannon.

Following the address by Lord Eames, a family tribute was given by another son, Desmond Hannon.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Hannon family, Neil Hannon thanked everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy following Bishop Hannon’s death on Monday.

He added; “Even after so many years of retirement, and his subsequent long and debilitating illness, the esteem in which he is held appears wholly undiminished.

“Dad practised what he preached. Always had time for people. Always looked for ways to unite the community rather than divide it. The genuine warmth and fondness with which he is remembered is a wonderful testament to this, and such a comfort to us right now. It makes this time a little less sad, a little more celebratory. We’re very grateful.

“As a family we will miss Dad so much. He was a loving and generous husband. My parents’ marriage was a partnership that withstood the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune with grace, courage and dedication. And Desmond, Brendan and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. Intelligent, patient, encouraging, interested, fun. We will be trying to live up to his example for as long as we live.”

Following the funeral service, a private family burial took place in Craghan Cemetery, Ballinamallard.

Bishop Hannon is survived by his wife Maeve and sons, Desmond, Brendan and Neil, and brothers David and Michael.