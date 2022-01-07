Big turnout expected for Inspirational Day of Hope, Healing and Growth

THE highly successful and inspirational day, that has become a beacon of hope in the annual calendar of events, returns virtually for a 5th year this weekend with an outstanding array of speakers who have their unique personal stories to tell and lessons of hope to share.

In these challenging and uncertain times The Aisling Centre is delighted to bring people together once again to provide inspiration and support through this annual event. Due to COVID last year’s event was digital for the first time and was an overwhelming success.

Over one thousand people tuned in from across Ireland, the U.K. and beyond, and all from the comfort of their own homes.

The event also raised over £6,000 for Aisling Centre which was used to support counselling, psychotherapy and play therapy services giving the gift of hope to many people who are struggling in these difficult and uncertain times.

Alison Annan, Chairwoman of Aisling Centre highlighted that “2022 will continue to bring its challenges be it health issues, physical and/or mental, loss and bereavement, coping with the stresses of daily living or other increasing pressures.

“This is why Aisling Centre provides such a vital service supporting people to cope positively and keep well.”

The Hope Healing and Growth event is designed to support positive mental health and emotional wellbeing and helps us to reach out to many more people and support them in their life journey, building on the vital work we do in the community.

During this last year, despite the pandemic, Aisling Centre provided an average of 100 counselling sessions a week through a combination of in-person and telephone/e-counselling. The continuing and growing need for our services is reflected in the increase in requests for counseling via self-referrals.”

“We are indebted to all the speakers who, in a voluntary capacity give of their time and expertise to make the day a very special one -their generosity of spirit is humbling and allows us to reach out to so many people with hope.”

This year Sister Edel Bannon Aisling Centre, Lifetime Honorary Member, will open the event welcoming everyone and setting the scene. Commenting on last year’s event she said “Such generous sharing of very painful stories but, what resilience and such a strong message of hope. There was such a spectrum of pain filled situations touched upon; it reinforces the need for Aisling more than ever.”

The day of inspiration starts with Eileen Forrestal retired doctor, personal coach, author and entrepreneur who will draw on her own story of transformation from her compelling new book ‘The Courage to Shine’. She is followed by Jack Kavanagh an amazing young man who rightly features in the list of the “50 most incredible people who are shaping modern Ireland”.

After sustaining significant spinal injuries he completed his studies as a pharmacist and is passionate about accompanying people on their journey of health, healing and self-leadership.

Jonny McCambridge is a proud father, journalist, blogger and author whose enlightening and powerful book ‘Afraid of the Dark’ offers lessons of hope in the honest, personal telling of his story of depression.

Jonny is followed by Mandy Chism who tragically lost her daughter Elle to suicide at 16. She will share the struggles Elle and the family faced and tell her own powerful story of a journey into hope and the work she is now doing to support families and young people through the Hopeful Minds Programme.

“Horses Helping People Find the Answers From Within” is the fascinating story Joe Slattery will be sharing on the day. Joe is an experienced addiction counsellor and co-ordinator of the Northstar Family Support Project in Limerick and will highlight the power of equine assisted counselling in his work with families and young people.

The final speaker Melanie Grimshaw, will be known to many people in Fermanagh as an exceptional young woman who faced tragedy at the age of two, losing her older sister in a car fire and facing up to her own life threatening injuries to reach out and inspire and support others.

Registration via Eventbrite (https://bit.ly/3Bayruk ) is free with donations towards vital services welcome.