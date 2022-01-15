Belleek driver was almost four times legal limit

A BELLEEK driver who was stopped while driving at almost four times the legal drink driving limit has been disqualified from driving for two years.

William Gallagher (43) of Main Street in the village appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Gallagher had been stopped while driving a BMW on Main Street, Belleek at around 8pm on October 22 last.

When arrested on suspicion of drink driving, Gallagher returned a reading of 134 micrograms per 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35 micrograms.

Defence solicitor Michelle McVeigh said Gallagher, who had been socialising on the evening in question, had driven four miles from where he had started his journey.

Ms McVeigh told the court Gallagher, who had no previous convictions, ran his own business and also had a second job, both of which were now in jeopardy.

District Judge Steven Keown noted Gallagher’s reading had been “exceptionally high.”

Judge Keown fined Gallagher £300 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007