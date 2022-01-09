Annie Nolan ‘had her own sense of independence’

“Annie had her own sense of independence, and that same sense of independence gifted her with a sense of self-confidence and a sense of freedom that greatly inspired and motivated her in her desire to travel”

Thus, the funeral Mass celebrant, Fr. Gerard Alwill PP, highlighted the outstanding personal attribute which rendered Annie Nolan (nee Clarke) a woman of high respect and distinction in both her native Derrylin and places far distant too.

Born on 15th October 1929, eldest of seven children of Patrick and Margaret Clarke, Camletter, Annie attended Stonepark PS before going to Mount Lourdes, Enniskillen.

On finishing education, she worked in the then family business, Cassidy and Clarkes Grocery and Hardware Store, located on the site of present-day McDade’s Centra supermarket.

She also spent a spell as a teacher in Derrybrick PS before deciding in 1960, to emigrate to New York.

Some of her past pupils can still fondly recall her showing them a picture of the big ocean liner on which she would travel across the Atlantic, a thing of wonder for young inquiring minds in a different time.

Once in New York, Annie took up employment in one of the city’s most famous department stores, Macy’s.

Among the Big Apple Irish community, she met and got to know a man from Tralee, Mike Nolan, the couple marrying in October 1968 in the Bronx Church of St. Ann.

In 1980 they returned to Ireland, with the intention of setting up a Bed and Breakfast business in or near Tralee.

But tragically, those plans were shattered only a few months later with the sudden death of Mike in November of that year.

Annie subsequently decided to return to New York, remaining there until the mid-1990’s when she came back to Derrylin, settling in Oakgrove.

She became involved with community groups including Teemore Women’s Group and Clachan Court Coffee Morning, as well as developing a keen interest in researching her family tree, also delighting in travel.

Not only all over Ireland, she also visited much of Europe, including Lourdes and Rome, while in the USA from New York to Illinois.

Described by Fr. Alwill as, “a lady of deep faith”, she was a regular Mass attender until declining health saw her become resident in North Wick House Nursing Home, Brookeboro, where she passed away rather unexpectedly on 19th December.

She is survived by her sisters, Eileen, Patricia and Maureen and was was predeceased by brothers, Peter and Seamus and sister Margaret.

Following Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, burial took place in Derrylin cemetery.

