A top performance will win the game for us

The last one leaving Derrygonnelly, switch the light off. As the Harps supporters get ready to converge on Armagh City this Sunday, the final i’s are being dotted and t’s are being crossed by the management team. Joint manager Mick Glynn says they’re in a good place right now and hopes that continues.

“It was a challenge managing Covid” admits Glynn, “but thankfully we have a clean bill of health and no injuries as we speak (on Monday).

“We’ve worked hard since the semi final. It was strange being involved over Christmas and New Year, it was a nice distraction to have. The lads have worked very hard and anything that was asked of them they’ve done. Their discipline in terms of socialising over Christmas was excellent and we’re hopeful that it will all pay off.”

With two sessions left with the team, tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday night, Glynn believes the off field preparation in terms of rest will be key in the days leading up to the match.

“The big emphasis will be on the players being fresh, that they look after themselves, that they eat and drink properly and most importantly that they get rest and sleep, so that come Sunday they are full of energy.”

Energy, nerves, excitement, Sunday will bring a whirlwind of emotions for the players no doubt. It’s 20 years since a Fermanagh club team has reached these heights and the Harps are only the third club in the county to get to the Ulster decider, Enniskillen Gaels and Roslea being the other two. Glynn is confident his players are experienced enough to deal with the occasion though.

