Woman faces Christmas in jail after assault on police

A YOUING Enniskillen woman will now face the festive season behind bars after she appeared via videolink from Hydebank prison at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday, in relation to three charges of assault on police, one charge of common assault, one charge of disorderly behaviour, and two charges of resisting police.

Police were called to a neighbouring property where Samantha Morrison (20) of Market Street, Enniskillen lived.

The court heard that police were called to reports of a Halloween party on October 31, but on arrival officers found no issue with the gathering after regulation checks had been carried out.

The court heard that police returned to an unrelated matter involving another incident in the Market Street area and during that time Morrison charged into the property in an aggressive manner and made allegations that the tenant had called police on her.

During the incident, the defendant struck a police officer in the chest and was arrested for assaulting police.

The court heard that Morrison then proceeded to kick another officer on the knee and hit another officer on the right hand.

Morrison was then taken to custody in Omagh Police Station where she apologised for her actions, stating that she did not mean to place anyone in fear.

Defence barrister Steffan Rafferty told the court that the incident occurred due to a high level of intoxication and that his client accepted the assault which had taken place and pointed to a clear link between the drinking and offending.

Mr Rafferty added that the disorderly behaviour was all fairly low level and that Morrison was a very troubled young lady who finds difficulties in her day to day life.

He continued that the defendant had no family ties and that she had no real links to anywhere and that it was a very sad situation.

District Judge Steven Keown told the court that the defendant was now in “vicious cycle” of custody, making note that Morrison had been out on bail at the time of the incident.

Judge Keown sentenced Morrison to three months in prison adding the he “hoped” the defendant would get her “life sorted” when she gets out of custody.

