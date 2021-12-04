‘We want to win’ says Ryder

ON Sunday, Erne Gaels travel to Carrickmore in their quest to win a first ever game in the Ulster Intermediate Football Championship.

The Belleek men take on Tyrone champions Moortown, following their two-point victory over their neighbours Devenish three weeks ago in the Fermanagh decider.

Erne Gaels men certainly celebrated the win and are still savouring the success and manager Seamus Ryder feels it was the just rewards for the hard work and effort put in by the players over the past 13 months.

“It has been a while now [since the final]. Celebrations were over after a couple of days and our focus has turned to Ulster.

“Everyone in the club was delighted for them when they saw the work that the lads have put in all year. They have been on the road since last November, running the roads during the lockdown so everyone was delighted for them. They knew that they had worked hard for it.”

Erne Gaels face a massive challenge this Sunday when they will face the Tyrone intermediate champions in Carrickmore. Moortown defied the odds to defeat a Cathal McShane-inspired Owen Roe’s by five points in the final and Seamus Ryder knows that his players will have to be ‘on the top of their game’ if they are to book their place in the Ulster semi-final.

“We are expecting a big physical battle with them [Moortown]. They have a lot of big men around the middle of the field, they have a strong full forward but they are also well organised defensively as well.

“It is December football too, so it is going to be tough conditions but yeah, it is going to be a big battle.

“They are well organised, they have good forwards, strong defensively and we are going to have to be on the top of our game to beat them.”

