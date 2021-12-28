+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Family Notices Header

USHER, Mary

Posted: 7:24 pm December 28, 2021

USHER, Mary (née Monaghan) – 244 Swanlinbar Road, Enniskillen, BT92-3DD, peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, 27th December 2021. Dearly loved wife of Mark and cherished mother of Paul, Barry (Fiona), Mark (Matilde) and Jennifer (Scott). Dear sister of Susan Campbell, Sarah McCaffrey, Margaret Maguire, James Monaghan, Kathleen Doherty and Ellen Stewart

Mass on Wednesday, 29th December in St. Patrick’s Church, Killesher at 2 pm, followed by interment in the Adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted and forever loved by all her family, extended family, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours

Please note: The house, Mass in interment is strictly private to family and relatives.

“Heaven is now her home”

