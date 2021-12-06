Tributes paid to union man Ken

TRIBUTES have been pouring in to Enniskillen man Ken Stewart, who sadly passed away last week.

A well-known member of the Fermanagh Council of Trade Unions (FCTU) and former employee of Unipork in the town, where he worked with wife Mairead, Mr Stewart was much loved and much respected in the local community.

A spokesman for FCTU said last week that it was with “deep regret” they had learned of the passing of their “dear friend.” They added Mr Stewart had been “a man I had the privilege to know and admire.”

“Ken was a long serving member of the Trades Council and fought valiantly to improve the lives of working class people,” they said. “We extend our deepest condolences to Mairead and the wider family circle.”

Hundreds of tributes have since been posted to social media, since Mr Stewart’s passing, with many describing him as “a gentleman” and “a lovely man,” and many more recalling happy memories of working with him over the years.

“A great man and friend and a staunch trade unionist all his life,” said fellow union man Jim Quinn. “Deepest sympathies to Mairead and extended family. Ní bheidh a lethéid arís ann.”

“A good friend and comrade, Ken was a lovely man,” said Paul Dale.

Patrick Mulholland said “it was always a pleasure to meet Ken” and expressed his solidarity to Mrs Stewart and their family.

Pearl Bell expressed her sympathies on behalf of herself and her husband Raymond, and said: “I have lovely memories of Ken in our working days in Unipork, as an 18-year-old starting a new job.

“Ken and Mairead were just so friendly, a beautiful couple, so glad I had the chance to know Ken.”

Mr Stewart is survived by his wife Mairead (nee Scallon), brother Bill, and is predeceased by his brother Ivan. He will be sadly missed by his neighbours, friends, and wider family circle.

