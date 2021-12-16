TREACY, Eddie John – Due to the present pandemic, and the family’s sincere wish to keep the community safe, the Treacy home is private.

Remains will arrive to Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison on Friday for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortége proceeds from the home to the church and those who wish to attend the funeral in the church may do so once social distance is maintained.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Wards 6 and 8, The South West Acute Hospital, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

Eddie John is sadly missed and deeply loved by his wife Rosemary, sons and daughters Bernadette (Denis), Sean, Vincent (Susan),Regina (Padraig), Nicholas, Louise, Dolores(Eddie), and Jacinta(David), his sisters Rose-Ellen, Mary Agnes and Annie his seven grandchildren and the extended Treacy and McCaffrey families.

The Mass is live streamed and may be viewed on the following link https://vimeo.com/657179563

Messages of condolence may be left below.