Track Storm Barra as it wreaks havoc across Fermanagh

Hundreds have started the day without power across the county, as Storm Barra hits Ireland.

As can be seen from our live tracker map above, supplied by windy.com, the south and south west coast have been feeling the brunt of the storm, however Fermanagh has not escaped the strong winds, heavy rain, and even snow in places.

Advertisement

Trees have been falling around the county, and the public are reminded to avoid wooded areas and high ground if they can today.

While many of the mornings power outages have already been repaired, hundreds remain without power in the Derrylin and Rosela areas. For live up-to-date information on local outages, and when they are estimated to be repaired, click here.

Both Met Eireann and the Met Office have issued a status yellow warning for wind and rain in Fermanagh until 9am tomorrow, while orange warnings have been issued for much of the west, and red warnings have been issued for Cork, Kerry and Clare.