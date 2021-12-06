STEWART, Felix

STEWART – The death has occurred of Felix (Faley) Stewart, 267 Lattone Road, Mullynavarnogue, Belcoo, Co. Fermanagh.

Remains will be removed from the family home at 10.15 am Wednesday travelling via the Main Garrison / Belcoo Road, to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Holywell for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to the present pandemic and the family’s sincere wish to keep the community safe, the Stewart home is strictly private. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so as the cortége proceeds from the Stewart home to the church.

No flowers by request, donations in lieu if desired to the patients’ Comfort Fund, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskiilen, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/belcoo.

Condolence messages may be left below.

Deeply loved and forever missed by his dear wife Maureen, beloved children Noel (Eucharia), Mark (Jo), Olivia, Derena,(Darren), Gabe (Jenny) dearest grandchildren Nathan, Oran, Joshua, Joel, Dylan, Shay, Katelyn, Lily, Fearn and Cillian, dear sister-in-law Bridie Stewart (London), friends, neighbours and the entire family circle.