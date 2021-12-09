Sadness following the death of local councillor

TRIBUTES have been paid to Fermanagh and Omagh Councillor Sean Donnelly, who passed away last Thursday following a short illness at the age of 74.

Having been a Fermanagh and Omagh councillor since 2014, after first being elected to Omagh District Council in 2011, the Loughmacrory man was well-known and well-respected across the wider area, including among his Sinn Fein and Council colleagues here in Fermanagh.

Cllr Anthony Feely said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the death of his friend, and expressed his sympathy to Cllr Donnelly’s family, who he said he spoke of often.

“Not a meeting ever passed that he wouldn’t mention them,” said Cllr Feely.

“I sat beside Sean at all the meetings and we became great friends. We had the same interests, farming, GAA and of course politics.

“We were on the planning committee and the Council’s agriculture liaison group. He always stood up for the farmers and rural dwellers and fought to the end to reinstate the ANC payment for the hill farmers.

“There’s a lot of negative things involved with being a councillor, but one of the best things I got out of becoming a councillor was meeting Sean Donnelly. I feel privileged to have met him and will miss him dearly.”

