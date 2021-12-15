Roads Service outline programme of works

The existing junction has a restricted sightline to the west when exiting from the Clarnagh Road onto the Cullion Road. The scheme objective is to create a safer environment for motorists by making alterations to the existing junction layout to improve visibility to the west from the Clarnagh Road junction.

THE schedule for road works across Fermanagh for the next two years has been published by the Department for Infrastructure’s (DfI) Roads Service, and there are plenty of long awaited projects on the way.

In a report recently delivered to the local Council, acting divisional roads manager Harry Gallagher said there would be a great emphasis on “active travel” in time ahead, following on from the ‘Planning for the Future of Transport: Time for Change’ report published in June. This report set out plans to cut emissions and improve wellbeing by providing more walking and cycling routes.

Mr Gallagher said the area would see “an increasing level of investment being targeted at delivering a higher standard of walking and cycling infrastructure” and a dedicated team had been set up at the Department to deliver this.

Advertisement

As well as the emphasis on footways and cycle lanes, Mr Gallagher said his division continued to work on large-scale strategic road improvements, such as the Enniskillen Bypass and improvement works on the main Enniskillen to Omagh road. Other large projects of note in the report include an survey on the economic viability of replacing the Roscor Bridge, and carriageway improvements on the Derrylin Road, and major bridge works in the Lisnaksea area.

A comprehensive maintenance plan is also included in the report, with many local roads due for resurfacing, while a list of lighting replacement and repair schemes across the county is also included.

Noting the continued challenges of Covid, as well as pointing to a legal issue with contractor he said would soon be resolved, Mr Gallagher said overall the division’s funding allocation was similar to last year, and further funding could become available in future. “I am pleased to report our resource allocations will allow us to maintain the road network in a similar way to last year, including sufficient funding for a full set of street light repair service and our winter service,” he said.

“Our teams will also continue to develop local transport and safety schemes and maintenance programmes to enhance safety and provide measures to enable more people to walk and cycle a part of their everyday routine.

“As the year progresses we will continue to bid for additional funding to maintain the integrity of the road will continue to bid for additional funding to maintain the integrity of the road network and additional schemes will be implemented as funding becomes available throughout the year.”

Over the coming weeks the Herald will be listing a selection of the planned works in the area which are scheduled to take place between 2022-2024. This week we will begin with carriageway improvement and traffic calming plans.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition