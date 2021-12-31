Omicron-related staff absence is predicted to create havoc across NHS

OMICRON-related staff absence could impact the Fermanagh’s health and social care system over the coming weeks according to medical directors.

The startling impact of the Omicron variant seen Fermanagh Covid cases jump significantly this week. In the seven days between December 10 to 16, positive cases in the Fermanagh and Omagh area were at 744, and in the seven days between December 17 to 23, 1,054 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the Fermanagh and Omagh area, making it an increase of 310.

Now, health medical leaders have issued a stark warning amidst increasing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant, particularly in relation to the already over-stretched workforce of absences due to infection and self-isolation.

Speaking on behalf of Medical Directors across the region, Dr Seamus O’Reilly said, “We know how infectious this particular variant is and we know that case numbers are already high. Alongside the public health threat, we are also extremely concerned about the number of health and social care staff who might not be available to work due to Covid-19 infection or self-isolation at the very time when we will need them most.

