NOLAN, Annie (née Clarke) – Oak Grove, Derrylin, Sunday, 19th December 2021, peacefully. Widow of Mike, dear sister of Eileen, Patricia and Maureen and the late Peter, Seamus and Margaret, RIP.

Removal from her home on Tuesday morning at 9.15 am to arrive for 9.30 am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by burial thereafter at St. Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin at approximately 10.30 am.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

House strictly private, please. Funeral Mass as per current Covid regulations.