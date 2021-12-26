Mother of Enniskillen actor passes away

PAULINE Dunbar, mother of Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar, has passed away, aged 89-years old.

Mrs Dunbar was a well known character around Enniskillen.

A former singer and actress, Mrs Dunbar, late of Chanterhill Road and Grangara Fold in Enniskillen passed away peacefully on Saturday.

She worked as a cook for many years for Fermanagh District Council in Enniskillen Townhall, and took part in many amateur dramatic shows in the town as well as singing in the St Michael’s Church choir.

Dunbar, best known for playing DCI Ted Hasting in BBC One hit show Line of Duty, dedicated his GQ TV Actor of the Year award to his late mother back in September, following her battle with Covid-19.

“I’d really like to dedicate this award to my 89-year-old mother Pauline, who beat Covid last week.”

While he was self-isolating at his home in north London, the Enniskillen native spoke about his worry for his mum welfare during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m worried about her, I’m worried about those care workers, whether they’re getting the personal protective equipment and when they’re going to get tested – they’re frontline workers,” he had said last April.

“We can see my mum and talk to her on WhatsApp, so there are positives, but it’s a really vulnerable sector and the Government has to swing its focus on it.”

Dunbar has also previously spoken of how he believes he got his career talents from his mum, who loved singing and performing.

At the Requiem Mass, Monsignor Joseph McGuinness paid special tribute to an incredible lady who was “deeply loved” and who will be greatly “missed by many.”

“She [Pauline Dunbar] was practically born to sing. By the age of nine, she was already skipping up the steps of the gallery here in St Michael’s to sing with the choir.

“It was the beginning of a lifelong association and an unswerving commitment.

“Her many performances on the stage here in Enniskillen, whether in the community centre or the town hall, whether in Gilbert and Sullivan or in the the pantomime, Pauline’s natural talent and star quality always shown through.”

Pauline was pre-deceased by her husband Sean.

She is survived by her children, Adrian, John, Roisin, Christina, Liam, Madeleine and Moira.

Following Requiem Mass in St Michael’s Church, Pauline was laid to rest at Breandrum Cemetery.

