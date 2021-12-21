McTERNAN, Joe – 20th December 2021, 6 MacNean Court, Belcoo, peacefully in Belfast City Hospital.

Sadly missed by his wife Geraldine and loving daughter Margaret (Declan), grandchildren and great grandchildren. A dearly loved brother of Teresa, Bridie (Sean), Kathleen (Rob), John, Celine (Patrick), and Dympna (Peter RIP.). Pre-deceased by his parents Mick and Teresa, brothers and sisters Kevin, Michael, Mary, Eugene, Vera and his nephew Kevin.

Reposing at his sister Celine’s home.

House strictly private please.

Joe’s remains will leave Celine’s home, Ballintempo Road, Belcoo on Wednesday at 10 am via Tullyrossmearan Cross and Lattone Road through Belcoo Village to St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun for 11 am Funeral Mass with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

This will be an opportunity for anyone wishing to pay their respects to Joe and his family as the cortége makes its way to the church. Please adhere to all social distancing rules.

The church will be limited to family only. The Funeral Mass may be viewed on the Cleenish Parish Facebook page www.facebook.com/cleenishparish.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to ICU, Belfast City Hospital, through JP Conway Funeral Directors, 22 Lattone Road, Belcoo, BT93-5AS. Please make cheques payable to JP Conway Funeral Directors.

He will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his family circle and his many great friends and neighbours in Belcoo.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

