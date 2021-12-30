+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McMAHON, Philomena

Posted: 7:18 pm December 30, 2021

McMAHON, Philomena – 5 Reihill Park, Irvinestown, 29th December 2021, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Eddie McMahon, Dearly loved mother of Patrick, Joseph (Sharon), Mary (Richard) and Mena (Jim). A very special granny of Niamh (Daniel), Lauren (Colm), Ben, Jennifer (Joe) and Hannah (Gary), and a great granny of Arthur, Olivia, Elijah, Conor and Cassie. A much loved sister of Tess and Ita and the late Nan, Jody, Maureen, Veronica, Bridie, Sean, Paddy, Hugh and Eugene.

Rest In Peace

Philomena will leave her late residence on Friday, 31st December at 10.30 am for 11 am Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown. Interment afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Anyone wishing to pay their respects along the funeral route please adhere to Government covid regulations and keep a safe distance.

Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie.

She has gone no further from us than to God, and God is very near

