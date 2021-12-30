+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McKEOWN, Declan

Posted: 7:12 pm December 30, 2021

McKEOWN, Declan – peacefully, 29th December 2021. Beloved son of the late Maura and Joe and loving brother of Garvan, Barry and Orla (Colin) and cherished uncle of Emma.

Reposing at Orla’s home, 12, Silverhill Manor, Enniskillen until Saturday, 1st January 2022. Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen at 11 am, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery.

The family home, Mass and burial are private to family and close friends due to Covid restrictions.

Deeply Missed by his brothers, sister, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and family circle.

May Declan Rest In Peace

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA