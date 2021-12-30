McKEOWN, Declan – peacefully, 29th December 2021. Beloved son of the late Maura and Joe and loving brother of Garvan, Barry and Orla (Colin) and cherished uncle of Emma.

Reposing at Orla’s home, 12, Silverhill Manor, Enniskillen until Saturday, 1st January 2022. Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen at 11 am, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery.

The family home, Mass and burial are private to family and close friends due to Covid restrictions.

Deeply Missed by his brothers, sister, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and family circle.

May Declan Rest In Peace