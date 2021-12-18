+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McGEOGHAN, Thomas Dánial

Posted: 6:32 pm December 18, 2021

McGEOGHAN, Thomas Dánial – peacefully, 17th December, 2 Drumlar Park, Enniskillen, formerly Carndonagh. Beloved husband of Rose and cherished father of Kathleen, Dave and Sean, loving grandfather of Farrell, Mackenzie, Lauren and Emilia and dear brother of Molly, Frances, John and the late James, Neil and Teresa.

Reposing at his son Dave’s home, 26 Leenagrenagh, Enniskillen on Saturday from 4 pm until 7 pm and Sunday 2 pm until 5 pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11 am in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

Thomas will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law Jane, David Guscott, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

May he Rest In Peace

