+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

McALOON, Mary Anne (May)

Posted: 8:59 pm December 26, 2021

McALOON, Mary Anne (May) – 5 Derryaghna, Five Points, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, 23rd December 2021, RIP. Pre-deceased by her husband Patsy.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Monday, 27th December 2021 arriving in St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun for 11 am Funeral Mass, Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Celestine (Margaret), daughter, Martina (Pauriag), brother, Jimmy (Eileen), sisters, Rosaleen, Kathleen, Christine (Kieran), grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions the family home and Funeral are private to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed via www.facebook.com/cleenishparish

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Millcroft Nursing Home, c/o McNulty Funeral Directors or any family member.

To show respect you may stand along the Station Road and Letterbreen Road to the Church.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2021 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA