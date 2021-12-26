McALOON, Mary Anne (May) – 5 Derryaghna, Five Points, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, 23rd December 2021, RIP. Pre-deceased by her husband Patsy.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal on Monday, 27th December 2021 arriving in St. Joseph’s Church, Mullaghdun for 11 am Funeral Mass, Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving son Celestine (Margaret), daughter, Martina (Pauriag), brother, Jimmy (Eileen), sisters, Rosaleen, Kathleen, Christine (Kieran), grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, family circle and friends.

Owing to Covid-19 restrictions the family home and Funeral are private to family and close friends.

Funeral Mass can be viewed via www.facebook.com/cleenishparish

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Millcroft Nursing Home, c/o McNulty Funeral Directors or any family member.

To show respect you may stand along the Station Road and Letterbreen Road to the Church.